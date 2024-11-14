Silver Alert: 84-year-old Jose Blanco-Solis, missing since Wednesday

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Jose Blanco-Solis. He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at approximately 4:30 p.m., in the 9300 block of Castlegap Dr, which is in the Gleannloch Farms area of Spring.

He was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve shirt with blue vertical stripes. He was driving a 2010 gray Toyota Corolla with TX License plate number GRK0747.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.