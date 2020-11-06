Shooting at apartment leaves 1 dead, another injured in west Harris County

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday, Nov. 6.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a double shooting and discovered two men with gunshot wounds inside of an apartment.

One male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other was transported by ambulance in an unknown condition.

At this time homicide and CSU are at the scene unraveling the case.

