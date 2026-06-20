Weather-related ground stops end for Houston airports

The Brief The weather-related ground stops have ended for Houston's Bush and Hobby Airports. Delays are being reported for flights arriving at Bush Airport. The Greater Houston area is under a 2/4 risk for street flooding.



Saturday's weather-related ground stops have ended for Houston's Bush and Hobby Airports.

Houston airport delays, ground stops

What they're saying:

The ground stop at Hobby (HOU) was in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. Bush's stop was until 1:15 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flights arriving at Bush are delayed by an average of about 30 minutes.

What you can do:

Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).

Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).

Houston weather

Big picture view:

Southeast Texas is now under a 2/4 risk for street flooding today.

The storms are slowly moving so we could see quick heavy rain leading to street flooding, especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week.

Click here for full forecast.