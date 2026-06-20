Weather-related ground stops end for Houston airports
HOUSTON - Saturday's weather-related ground stops have ended for Houston's Bush and Hobby Airports.
Houston airport delays, ground stops
What they're saying:
The ground stop at Hobby (HOU) was in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. Bush's stop was until 1:15 p.m.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flights arriving at Bush are delayed by an average of about 30 minutes.
What you can do:
Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).
Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).
Houston weather
Big picture view:
Southeast Texas is now under a 2/4 risk for street flooding today.
The storms are slowly moving so we could see quick heavy rain leading to street flooding, especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week.
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority