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Weather-related ground stops end for Houston airports

By
FOX 26 Houston
Travel News
Updated June 20, 2026 2:16 PM CDT Published June 20, 2026 12:23 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The weather-related ground stops have ended for Houston's Bush and Hobby Airports.
    • Delays are being reported for flights arriving at Bush Airport.
    • The Greater Houston area is under a 2/4 risk for street flooding.

HOUSTON - Saturday's weather-related ground stops have ended for Houston's Bush and Hobby Airports.

Houston airport delays, ground stops

What they're saying:

The ground stop at Hobby (HOU) was in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. Bush's stop was until 1:15 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flights arriving at Bush are delayed by an average of about 30 minutes.

What you can do:

Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).

Click here to check flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).

Houston weather

Big picture view:

Southeast Texas is now under a 2/4 risk for street flooding today. 

The storms are slowly moving so we could see quick heavy rain leading to street flooding, especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week. 

Click here for full forecast.

The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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