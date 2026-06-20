Houston weather: Heat advisory, storm chances continue

The Brief Heat Advisory Through Saturday Night Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon Summer Heat Continues This Week



A Heat Advisory continues across Southeast Texas today through 10 PM Saturday as heat index values climb well above 100. World Cup events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Rain chances creep back, strong storms possible

Storms are possible around Houston Saturday afternoon/ early evening.

Scattered showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main weather threats. When thunder roars, head indoors.

Southeast Texas is now under a 2/4 risk for street flooding today. The storms are slowly moving so we could see quick heavy rain leading to street flooding, especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week.

In addition to the heavy rain, frequent lightning is possible. Please stay safe and have a way of receiving weather alerts.

Steamy pattern holds into next week

Father’s Day stays steamy as well, with only spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week.

Keep your water bottles handy to stay hydrated this week!

Houston 7-day forecast