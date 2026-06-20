Houston weather: Heat advisory ends early; few storms possible Sunday

The Brief No Heat Advisory, But Still Hot! Storms Possible Sunday Summer Heat Continues This Week



A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Harris, Galveston, and Brazoria County until 9 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service has detected 2–5" of rain in the area, and more rainfall could add another 0.5 inches.

Keep safe in the heat for Father's Day

The Heat Advisory was dropped on Saturday, but Southeast Texas will still be hot on Sunday. Sunday's heat index values will still climb above 100.

World Cup events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Watch for a few storms

Storms are possible around Houston Sunday. Scattered showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main weather threats.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

Steamy pattern holds into next week

Father’s Day stays steamy, with spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week.

Keep your water bottles handy to stay hydrated this week!