Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Heat advisory ends early; few storms possible Sunday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated June 20, 2026 7:39 PM CDT Published June 20, 2026 6:58 PM CDT

The Brief

    • No Heat Advisory, But Still Hot!
    • Storms Possible Sunday
    • Summer Heat Continues This Week

HOUSTON - A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Harris, Galveston, and Brazoria County until 9 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service has detected 2–5" of rain in the area, and more rainfall could add another 0.5 inches.

Keep safe in the heat for Father's Day

The Heat Advisory was dropped on Saturday, but Southeast Texas will still be hot on Sunday. Sunday's heat index values will still climb above 100. 

World Cup events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Houston weather: June 20 evening forecast
Houston weather: June 20 evening forecast

Houston weather: June 20 evening forecast

Greater Houston's heat advisory ended early Saturday as strong storms rolled through. FOX 26 meteorologist John Dawson breaks down the forecast for the rest of the evening into Father's Day Sunday.

Watch for a few storms

Storms are possible around Houston Sunday. Scattered showers with heavy rain and frequent lightning are the main weather threats. 

When thunder roars, head indoors.

Steamy pattern holds into next week 

Father’s Day stays steamy, with spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week. 

Keep your water bottles handy to stay hydrated this week!

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

WeatherTop Stories