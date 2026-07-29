8 arrested for trespassing private business for TikTok trend, Harris County constable says

The Brief Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested after allegedly trespassing at the former Main Street America property. Deputies use the ICEMAN drone unit to track down two suspects who fled on foot, allowing officers to safely detain the entire group. Constable Mark Herman claims the incident was influenced by a TikTok trend.



Harris County deputies arrested a group of eight individuals after they were seen allegedly trespassing on the property of a closed private business along the North Freeway.

8 arrested in alleged TikTok trend

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman says they received a suspicious person call about multiple people on the private property of Main Street America.

When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter around the group and began giving commands. Officials say two of the suspects ran off.

Authorities deployed the drone ICEMAN, so it could track the pair from above, guiding deputies on the ground to safely detain all eight people.

The suspects were identified as Parker Johnson, Austin Burns, Wyatt Anawaty, Brett Zirlott, Jace McPherson, and Malcolm Knight. The other two suspects are juveniles.

All six adults and the two juveniles were booked for criminal trespass. Anawaty and Zirlott face additional charges of evading on foot. Bond for the criminal trespass charge was set at $100 each, with Anawaty and Zirlott receiving an extra $100 bond for the evading charge.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not said what the TikTok trend was the suspects were following.