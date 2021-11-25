Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old man's story that his wife was killed by an intruder unraveled

article

Sheriffs deputies say 41-year-old Christopher Collins had a motive to murder his 46-year-old wife Yuan Hua Liang. A $250,0000 life insurance policy. A policy he reportedly took out just two days before her death.

The murder happened on Thursday, November 18.

BACKGROUND: Investigation underway after woman was found dead inside West Harris Co. home

During his probable cause hearing on Thanksgiving, the magistrate pointed out Collins was not present due to mental health reasons but the hearing continued in his absence.

"The motion cites the defendant murdered his wife with a firearm and then went to great lengths to make it look like she was killed by an intruder," a prosecutor said during the hearing.

According to the court motion, Collins said his wife texted him on November 18 saying someone was outside of their Cypress area home.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When she failed to respond to his texts and calls, he called sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say they found no signs of forced entry and no valuable items missing.

"The husband and deputy arrived at the location and discovered a female later identified as the wife of the male caller deceased on the living room floor," said the prosecutor.

Even though the home had a live feed camera, Collins reportedly told deputies he doesn’t know why he didn’t check it or why he went to the gym for 45 minutes before heading home.

"The defendant stated he didn’t think it was anything and accused the complainant of being paranoid often," the prosecutor said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Deputies say Collins told them he has a gun, but no live ammunition and no life insurance policy on his wife.

"Officers who searched the home found a sheet of paper on the desk inside the residence the paper was for life insurance for $250,000. The officer said the defendant and the complainant had signed the paper for life insurance on November 16," said the prosecutor.

Advertisement

Collins’ bond for the murder charge was set at $150,000.