Shelter-in-place issued in La Porte following 'odor and irritant in the air,' officials say

A shelter-in-place has been issued for the city of La Porte Sunday night after there were reports of an ‘odor and irritant’ in the air.

Details are limited as it's an active situation, however, authorities say they received several "calls regarding an odor and irritant in the air" in the area.

As a result, they've asked residents to stay in their homes as a precaution and to turn off their A/C systems immediately while they work to investigate.

FOX 26 Houston reached out to officials at La Porte Office of Emergency Management for more details but said it's unknown if the irritants are related to a chemical spill that occurred back in July.

