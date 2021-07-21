"No chemicals detected" after incident at La Porte plant forces evacuations, shelter in place

No chemicals have been detected after an incident at a La Porte plant that forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders on Wednesday morning, according to the plant.

Dow Chemical experienced a "Process Upset" just before 7:30 a.m. According to the plant, it is a release from a tank truck at their Bayport Site.

The release is ongoing and no chemicals have been detected through established perimeter monitoring at the fenceline or offsite.

The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for a half-mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Those affected are asked to evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area.

A CAER message says the surrounding community may notice emergency vehicles and sirens.

The City of La Porte's Office of Emergency Management is asking all areas East of Bay Area Blvd to Shelter in Place at this time.

Those affected are also asked to go inside, close all doors and windows, and turn off the air conditioning systems immediately.

Residents will receive a call when there is an All Clear.

Dow Chemical, which is located at 13300 Bay Area Blvd, says it is coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The plant says this is currently a "Level 3" event due to the proactive road closures of Fairmont Pkwy and Bay Area Blvd.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.