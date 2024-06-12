The City of Houston and Mayor John Whitmire are calling on Houstonians near and far to volunteer at the Gulf Coast's largest July 4 celebration - Shell Freedom Over Texas.

Volunteer assignments include assisting as festival greeters or tending to one of the many booths that make up the festival's infrastructure.

In return for your time, volunteers will be treated to world-class entertainment, free parking and event shirts, plus refreshments and a dazzling fireworks display.

The volunteer shifts are from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. or 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Assignments will be distributed via e-mail from the Volunteer Coordinator. Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old to volunteer unless otherwise approved.

To sign up, click here.