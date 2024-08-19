Sexual predators in Houston

Out of 1,000 rapes, only 13 cases are referred to a prosecutor. Here in Houston, two alleged predators were arrested thanks to further investigation.

Grammy-nominated gospel producer Kerry Fitzgerald Douglas is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault dating back to 2007.

A Woodlands massage therapist admitted to assaulting several clients after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.

