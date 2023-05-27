A man who used social media to lure a teenager to meet up before sexually assaulting her pleaded guilty to charges against him.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, David St. John, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child as well as being a felon in possession of a weapon in exchange for two 25-year prison sentences, which will run concurrently.

David St. John (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

The DA's office says he must serve at least half of the prison sentence before he is eligible for parole and must also register as a sex offender for life.

Court records claim St. John used social media to find and talk to a 16-year-old girl before getting her to "agree to meet him" back in January 2021. Once the teenager was in his car, investigators said St. John took her to a motel in northwest Houston.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

That's where he reportedly threatened the 16-year-old at gunpoint, beat her, and sexually assaulted her.

Paramedics were called to the motel room for a welfare check, where they found the two and said "St. John was combative toward the paramedics," leading deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office to arrive and arrest him onsite.

"These kinds of predators are always looking for ways to hurt and take advantage of people," Harris County DA Kim Ogg said. "By making a plea agreement in this case, we can put him in prison for decades and spare the victim from having to testify about her ordeal."

"Thank God he is going to be in prison and that he will be off the street," Assistant DA Wesley Stafford added.