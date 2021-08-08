Several shootings across Harris County over the weekend including a mass shooting

Authorities in Harris County had a busy weekend responding to several reported shootings.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning there were at least 5 shootings scattered across the county.

Early Sunday morning, 6 people were shot at a night club along FM 1960. One person had to be air-lifted to a local hospital with injuries, while 1 person was killed.

According to the Harris County Sheriff, the mass shooting occurred at Visions nightclub during a fight. The victim has been identified as Derrick Johnson, a father.

"It was senseless," said Essence Hebert, a close friend. "It was heartless. My brother had a good heart. He had dreams. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill."

In addition, a 16-year-old was shot off Wilcrest Drive. The teen is expected to be okay. However, police at the scene were also targeted by gunfire.

"Somebody fired a shot [from] a pellet gun or a sling shot," said Lt. Larry Crowson from HPD. "[It] broke out the window on my patrol vehicle."

A woman was shot and killed outside a hotel along Rolling Creek Drive in North Harris County. According to Harris County investigators, the woman had just moved to the area and had been staying with family at the hotel.

"The female had left her room and went out to meet someone," said Sgt. Jason Brown from HCSO. "We’re not sure who that [suspect] is right now."

So far no arrests have been made from the at least 5 weekend shootings.

"We’re not going to rest until [Derrick] has justice," said Hebert.