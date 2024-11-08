Seniors face tough conditions in church-owned housing in Fifth Ward, urgent calls for renovation

Residents of a Fifth Ward apartment complex, owned by Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, are battling severe living conditions, with instances of sewage overflowing into their homes.

Early Friday morning, Gloria Thomas, a resident of Pleasant Hill Village Apartments located on Lyons Avenue, woke to find her home flooded with waste water. She reported the issue began Thursday evening after a cleaning crew failed to adequately address the problem.

"They said they were calling somebody, but they never got out here until I made a fuss and I called the office this morning," said Thomas. "I said somebody better get out here real fast, because my apartment is filling up with water. I need to get out of here. I need to get away from this right now."

Situations appear to be worse for other tenants, as cleanup crews worked to manage water backup in hallways, where floors are warped and walls exhibit mold growth. Tenants tell FOX 26 they've complained about these problems for years, with some units displaying thick, black mold.

Thomas' daughter Tonya Ashley reached out to FOX 26. She expressed her outrage, directing a message toward the property's affiliated church leaders: "You mean to tell me a Pastor going to let their people live like this? And you have a church? Do something about it! You wouldn't want your parents to live like this! Something has to be done, these are seniors over here," said Ashley.

Rev. Harvey Clemons, Jr., leader of the church's community development corporation, stated that cleanup efforts were in progress and a more comprehensive renovation plan was being formulated.

"It's performed well in its lifetime, but it needs to be refreshed," he tells FOX 26. "We're in the midst of putting the finances in place to do the necessary renovations. We're concerned about the resident's well-being, and that's the reason we built the properties in the first place. We're going to make every effort."

Ms. Thomas is now in the process of finding a new home and remains hopeful that improvements will be made for her and other seniors seeking a safe, respectable living environment.

"We're old people. We just wanna live like everybody else. Quiet, peaceful, and nice, you understand? We don't want any trouble. Just fix things and keep them right," said Thomas.

