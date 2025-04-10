Low-cost, healthy foods to power you through tough economy

The Brief Many people turn to processed or unhealthy foods during tough economic times. An H-E-B Registered Dietician says many healthy foods are low-cost and will leave you feeling full.



Tough economic times can make it hard for many households to put healthy food on the table. Tight budgets and stress can leave many turning to highly processed, unhealthy foods instead.

We asked Mary Katharine Hutchinson MS, RDN, LDN with the H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Strategy Team to show us low-cost, healthy food options.

Budget-friendly, healthy food options

What you can do:

Here are some more tips to keep in mind:

Legumes, such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas, are low-cost sources of protein and fiber.

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are often cheaper and just as nutritious as fresh produce because they're frozen or canned right after being picked.

Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, quinoa

Eggs. Despite egg prices being up, they're still a lower-cost protein option than many other types of meat, canned tuna, chicken, or salmon,

Potatoes and sweet potatoes are versatile and filling and have vitamins and minerals.