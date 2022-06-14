Security guard accused of shooting, killing patron at Houston bar in 2020 arrested

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a security guard who is accused of shooting and killing a patron at a Houston bar in February 2020.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Raymond Palmer was arrested by members of the HCSO Warrants Division.

The shooting occurred at Ojos Locos bar, along the North Freeway near Richey on February 9, 2020.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says an armed security officer began shutting things down and a small group refused to leave. A physical altercation began between the two and others jumped in.

The security officer shot two people, deputies said.

According to deputies at the scene, one victim is deceased, a second is in the hospital in stable condition.

Family members later told FOX 26, the victim was Javier Sanchez. He also played on a local soccer team called the Greenspoint Gunners.

Palmer was indicted by a Harris County grand jury earlier this year.