On camera: Security guard fires shots after altercation in north Houston sports bar, 1 dead

Gunfire has been caught on camera after a fight over closing time at a north Houston sports bar, leaving one man dead and another injured.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at the Ojos Locos bar along the North Freeway near Richey.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says an armed security officer began shutting things down and a small group refused to leave. A physical altercation began between the two and others jumped in.

The security officer shot two people. According to deputies at the scene, one victim is deceased, a second is in the hospital in stable condition.

Numerous witnesses stated that they saw the security guard shoot the deceased point blank for no reason.

This is a developing story.

