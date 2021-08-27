Second anniversary passes, still no arrest in the road rage shooting death of 32-year-old father of five

The most important thing to 32-year-old Aaron Miller was being a dad to five kids.

We first met Miller’s family on December 5, 2019. At that time, 102 days had passed since Miller was killed in a road rage incident.

"That’s 102 days I’ve had to watch every loved one, who loved him, suffer and mourn and be in pain," Miller’s mother Tracy Reeves told us at the time.

Friday, August 27, 2021, marks the second year anniversary of his senseless slaying.

"It started two years ago and it’s like the murder of Aaron Miller has not stopped yet, because we still don’t know," said Reeves.

Sheriffs investigators say Miller exchanged words with another driver at Forest Trails and Highway 6.

The other driver shot him three times.

"My job is to protect my child," Reeves said. "The one time he absolutely needed me to protect him, I wasn’t there."

"They need to pay for what they did," said Heather Robinson, Miller’s sister. "They could have called the cops but they didn’t. They left my brother to die in the street."

Now, Miller’s kids and family members visit him at the San Jacinto Cemetery.

"Before, their dad had visitation with them on the weekend to spend time with their dad," his mother said. "This has turned into their visitation."

Miller’s family desperately wants justice. They know someone out there knows who gunned him down.

"They wouldn’t have your back like you are trying to do for them," his sister said. "Don’t even act like they would."

Anyone with information should call the HCSO homicide hotline at 713-274-9100.

