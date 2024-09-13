Search for Karen Miles: Authorities confirm skeletal remains found Monday are of Karen Miles

The Missouri City Police Department has announced that skeletal remains that were found on Monday have been positively identified.

Officials said the remains are that of Karen Miles, who was last seen by family on August 22.

Karen Miles

According to a release by officials, an autopsy determined that the manner of death was homicide by a single gunshot wound.

Authorities said the investigation into Miles' disappearance has now become a homicide investigation.

As a result of the autopsy, officials said they have filed criminal charges against Davante Clark. Those charges include aggravated robbery and capital murder.

Davante Kenyatta Clark (Photo: Brazoria County Jail)

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.