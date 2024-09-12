The Brief A search warrant reveals new details in Karen Miles' disappearance, including footage of her last known vehicle location. Davante Clark, previously linked to stolen vehicle cases, was found with a vehicle matching Miles’ description and claimed it was rented. Authorities are now seeking Karen’s phone records to track her movements and uncover any recent communications.



Fresh details from a search warrant filed by the Missouri City Police Department are shedding light on the disappearance of Karen Miles.

Karen, 61, was reported missing by her son, John Miles, on August 29. She was last seen driving her gray Ford Explorer, with a Texas license plate. Surveillance footage from August 22 shows her vehicle on Texas Parkway.

The plot thickens with the August 28 traffic stop in Pearland, where police pulled over a gray Ford Explorer with an Arkansas license plate. The driver, initially identified as Markevion Harris, turned out to be Davante Kenyatta Clark, 28.

Davante Kenyatta Clark (Photo: Brazoria County Jail)

Clark was charged with using a fake license plate and carrying a weapon. He claimed he rented the car from someone named Joshua Marks, but Marks says he hasn’t been in touch with Clark recently.

Adding to the concern, Karen didn’t show up for work at FEMA on August 22, which is out of character for her. Her family and friends are worried, noting that her disappearance is unusual.

Records from Texas Equusearch also show that Clark has been linked to stolen vehicle cases in the past. Now, investigators are hoping to track Karen’s last known location by reviewing her phone records to find out if she was in contact with anyone before her vehicle went missing.

These new details from the search warrant underscore the urgency of the search for Karen Miles and reveal possible connections to previous cases involving Davante Clark.