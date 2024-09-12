Expand / Collapse search

Karen Miles missing: Person of interest in case tied to car thefts, authorities investigate

Published  September 12, 2024 9:31am CDT
The search for missing Missouri City woman Karen Miles raises new questions, as the person of interest may be linked to two unsolved car thefts from last October. Missouri City PD is now seeking her phone records to unravel the mystery.

Missouri City - Fresh details from a search warrant filed by the Missouri City Police Department are shedding light on the disappearance of Karen Miles.

Karen, 61, was reported missing by her son, John Miles, on August 29. She was last seen driving her gray Ford Explorer, with a Texas license plate. Surveillance footage from August 22 shows her vehicle on Texas Parkway.

The plot thickens with the August 28 traffic stop in Pearland, where police pulled over a gray Ford Explorer with an Arkansas license plate. The driver, initially identified as Markevion Harris, turned out to be Davante Kenyatta Clark, 28.

Davante Kenyatta Clark (Photo: Brazoria County Jail)

 Clark was charged with using a fake license plate and carrying a weapon. He claimed he rented the car from someone named Joshua Marks, but Marks says he hasn’t been in touch with Clark recently.

Adding to the concern, Karen didn’t show up for work at FEMA on August 22, which is out of character for her. Her family and friends are worried, noting that her disappearance is unusual.

Records from Texas Equusearch also show that Clark has been linked to stolen vehicle cases in the past. Now, investigators are hoping to track Karen’s last known location by reviewing her phone records to find out if she was in contact with anyone before her vehicle went missing.

These new details from the search warrant underscore the urgency of the search for Karen Miles and reveal possible connections to previous cases involving Davante Clark.