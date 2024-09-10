The Brief Missouri City police were following a lead in the 16000 block of Blue Ridge Road when they discovered skeletal remains in heavy brush and a deeply wooded area. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to positively identify the remains. Miles was last reported seen by family on August 22. Her car was found being driven by another person with stolen plates.



Missouri City police found skeletal remains while they were searching for missing woman Karen Miles.

Police say they were following a lead about Miles's whereabouts in the 16000 block of Blue Ridge Road and while searching a heavy brush and deeply wooded area, they found skeletal remains.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to positively identify the remains. Houston Forensics Science Center helped process the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Miles was reported missing on Aug. 29, police say, after family last saw her Aug. 22.

Her car was found being driven by another person with stolen plates on the vehicle suggesting foul play to the Missouri City police.