Karen Miles missing: Skeletal remains found amid search in Missouri City, police say

By
Published  September 10, 2024 5:31pm CDT
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police found skeletal remains while they were searching for missing woman Karen Miles.

Police say they were following a lead about Miles's whereabouts in the 16000 block of Blue Ridge Road and while searching a heavy brush and deeply wooded area, they found skeletal remains.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to positively identify the remains. Houston Forensics Science Center helped process the scene. 

Miles was reported missing on Aug. 29, police say, after family last saw her Aug. 22.

Her car was found being driven by another person with stolen plates on the vehicle suggesting foul play to the Missouri City police.