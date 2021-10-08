Search for missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County enters third day

The search for a missing three-year-old boy in Grimes County has entered its third day.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he went missing from his home on Deer Park Lane off FM 1774.

Christopher’s mother and grandmother were reportedly unloading the car when the mother says she realized it had been about two minutes since she last saw her son.

Authorities say a neighbor reported seeing the boy chasing a dog down the road, and the mother ran in the direction that they reportedly went but didn’t find the boy.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies, FBI Agents, Texas Game Warden Officers, TDCJ dogs, DPS helicopter crews, and Texas Equusearch volunteers have been searching the thick woods near the family’s home.

"We had a couple of bodies of water, small tanks, we checked those out," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Thursday. "So far none of that produced anything, thank goodness. We have no information of any form, fashion, or shape that there’s any foul play involved, however it hasn’t been ruled out."

On Friday morning, the sheriff said that teams would be expanding the search area slightly.

The boy was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and red Mikey Mouse shoes. He is about three feet tall and weighs 40 to 45 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936)873-2151.