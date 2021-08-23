Search continues for 2 gunmen who shot, killed New Orleans Police Detective, critically injured his friend

"He was a very dedicated police officer, he was well respected amongst his peers," said Donovan Livaccari attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police. "He was the kind of person who could be counted on and everybody knew that."

Police officials in New Orleans say Detective Everett Brisco put his life on the line every day but was killed senselessly.

"He was on vacation and we would hope he would be able to do that without having to worry about becoming the victim," Livaccari said.

Brisco, a 23-year-veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was in Houston with friends and other members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Two hooded gunmen approached Brisco and others who were dining at the patio at Grotto’s.

They complied with the apparent robbery but one of the gunmen started shooting.

Brisco died at the scene.

"He was an exceptional person, beautiful personality, and we loved him and we are going to miss him," said Zulu Historian Clarence Becnell.

"Basically, we gave him a nickname, ‘Gentle Giant’ and he was a very humble man. He was the type of person who would do anything for you."

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was with Brisco and was critically wounded in the shooting.

The Zulu family is praying for his recovery.

According to Houston police, overall crime, including violent and non-violent, in the beat area that includes The Galleria and surrounding locations, is up nearly 14%.

