In a shocking revelation that FOX 26 first reported on June 15, SEAM, a prominent surrogacy escrow company, is facing grave accusations of embezzling millions of dollars from Intended Parents' escrow accounts, according to recent legal filings. At the center of the controversy is SEAM's owner, Dominique Side, along with her business associates, Anthony Hall, Christopher Thompson, Fredrick Denson, and Kevin Yancy, who are alleged to have systematically misappropriated funds to finance personal business ventures and a luxury lifestyle.

The lawsuit against Side and her partners claims that over the years, SEAM has diverted funds meant to assist families in their surrogacy journeys to nefarious ends. Instead of safeguarding the financial interests of clients, it is alleged that Side used the escrow funds for her music studio started by her and Hall in 2022 called Vgn Bae Music Group, Inc., and a real estate investment company started by Side and Hall called Vgn Bae Properties.

Bank records show that Side channeled more than $2.2 million towards her endeavor to become a music influencer, adopting the persona "Dom," an emerging figure in the rap and R&B scene. Bank records brought to light in the legal proceedings indicate the siphoned escrow funds were lavishly spent on producing music videos, social media content creation, and other aspects of her music career. Side's public image as Dom showcases a high-rolling lifestyle, global travel, designer fashion, and luxury cars, all purportedly financed with escrow funds. Side is believed to have used the escrow funds to pay for her membership in Soho House, which is an exclusive club for celebrities in the music industry.

Aside from personal extravagances, the suit claims that more than $6.2 million of SEAM's funds were wrongly used for Vgn Bae Music Group, Inc., a music studio started by Side and Hall in 2022, and Vgn Bae Properties, LLC, a real estate investment firm also founded by the duo. SEAM also paid $21,000 a month to rent the building that houses the music studio. Currently, the building has been listed for sale for $3.5 million. The real estate listing advertises that much of the music equipment and fixtures will be sold with the building.

In 2019, records indicate that SEAM diverted Intended Parents’ funds to buy a five-acre tract of land in Houston valued at least $575,000, known as the Five Acre Tract. The scope of the misused escrow funds expanded in 2023 when SEAM reportedly allocated resources to construct a $300,000 custom-built home in New Orleans.

Investigations bring to light further questionable transactions, such as the acquisition of property located at 6712 Winton Street, Houston, Texas. The Winton Property, tied to a real estate company named Vgn Bae Properties, LLC—a venture co-founded by Side and Hall—has an appraised value of approximately $433,000, according to Harris County Appraisal District data.

Amidst these charges, the lawsuit also implicates Nikki Green, LLC, a clothing company owned by Side, Hall, and Christopher Thompson. It is alleged that a substantial amount of the escrow funds was transferred to this entity. In October 2023, Nikki Green, LLC was seen showcasing its designer attire at a Las Vegas Fashion Week event, further spurring allegations that Intended Parents' escrow funds were being funneled into ventures unrelated to surrogacy services.

The suit alleges that the glamour exhibited by Nikki Green, LLC—from its showcased apparel to the event's expenses—was bankrolled entirely through misdirected escrow funds.

Fredrick Denson was the original owner of SEAM until 2017, and it appears to have received more than $750,000 of the Intended Parents escrow funds as a kickback based on the amount of escrow funds SEAM receives every month. SEAM did not inform the Intended Parents that a portion of their escrow funds would be used to pay kickbacks to Denson.

New details allege that Anthony Hall, a business partner of Side, received direct transfers from the Intended Parents' escrow funds amounting to at least $100,000. Further entrenching Hall's association with the alleged misconduct, SEAM conveyed a valuable piece of land, the Five Acre Tract in Houston, to him on June 14, 2024, for $10—a tract valued around $575,000.

Moreover, just days after this property transfer, Dominique informed Capital One, N.A. of her disassociation with Vgn Bae, and identifiable in bank records, was the declaration of Hall as the new sole owner of Vgn Bae Studios.

Kevin Yancy, operating under Turner Yancy Investments, is also implicated with assertions that he accepted a direct transfer of at least $10,000 from the Intended Parents' escrow funds around May 14, 2024.

Public filings unveiled that SEAM, in January 2024, pledged $69,500 of escrow funds to Pearl Delta Funding, LLC in return for a cash lump sum of $48,250, which was deposited into SEAM's operating account. The lawsuit shows that the money was withdrawn to pay for Side's American Express card.

According to court documents filed in May 2024, SEAM engaged in a substantial financial deal with Dynasty Capital 26, pledging $975,000 of escrow funds for assisted surrogacy journeys in exchange for an upfront lump sum of $650,000. On May 6, 2024, SEAM received a $190,000 payment from Dynasty Capital, followed immediately by the transfer of $75,000 to Vegside Mkt, LLC.

The agreement with Dynasty Capital stipulated daily payments amounting to $12,500 until the total pledged amount was settled. However, it is alleged that SEAM ceased making these payments as of May 31, 2024, which led to a breach of contract. In the wake of the violation, Dynasty Capital took legal action against both SEAM and Dominique Side on June 18, 2024, adding to the growing list of litigations the agency now faces.

According to court records, on March 2, 2024, Anthony Hall established a new business, Life Escrow, LLC, raising immediate suspicions given its identical address to SEAM's—the same building owned by 7800 Amelia, L.P., another entity linked to the defendants. This development stoked concerns that SEAM, in collaboration with Dominique, may have funneled any residual escrow funds into Life Escrow, LLC's bank accounts in an attempt to protect remaining assets from creditors.

Dominique's disposition of asset ownership led to the transfer of membership interests in Vgn Bae, Vgn Bae Studios, and Vgn Bae Properties to Hall. Once Hall acquired Vgn Bae Properties, he rebranded it as Crestline Property Investments, LLC.

The comprehensive asset handover by SEAM to Hall included any remaining components SEAM regarded as assets on or around June 14, 2024. The severity of SEAM's financial health was underscored by the acknowledgment of insufficient funds across known bank accounts to satisfy creditor demands, rendering the agency insolvent.

A digital erasure began in early June 2024, when Dominique wiped her social media presence and took extensive measures to hide the operations of her other business ventures. Most of the business-related websites dissolved, while Instagram accounts associated with Vgn Bae underwent identity transformations, now appearing as @2160records and @7800ameliastudios respectively.

The scandal has sent shockwaves through the surrogacy community, casting doubt on the integrity of the industry and leaving many Intended Parents grappling with betrayal. SEAM clients, who entrusted the firm with their hopes of starting families, are now confronting the possibility that their funds were misused for Side's self-promotion.

As the lawsuit progresses, SEAM is under scrutiny, with demands for accountability and justice from affected families. The case continues to develop, and more details will emerge as the proceedings unfold.

The FBI is looking to identify potential victims of SEAM or people who have information relevant to the investigation to complete this form. The FBI told FOX 26 they cannot give details since it's an ongoing investigation but has created a dedicated website to receive information relevant to Side and SEAM.

FOX 26 received an automated response from Side after sending yet another inquiry.

"My sincerest apologies for the non-responsiveness. My company and I have been noticed that we are subject to an active investigation by federal authorities. Under advice of counsel, I am not permitted to respond to any inquiries regarding the investigation. Please be kindly advised that the investigation involves only me, as an individual, and SEAM, as a single-member entity."

FOX 26 reached out to Hall for comments and he replied to our emailed request.

"Once I am able to defend myself in court I will make a statement. That hearing has been moved until July 17th… Until that time I have no comments regarding the situation."

On Wednesday, a temporary injunction hearing will be held at the Harris County Civil Courthouse in 80th Civil District Court with Judge Jeralynn Manor. Side and Hall are expected to be in court. No cameras are permitted in the courtroom.