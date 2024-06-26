A Harris County judge has put a temporary hold on the funds of a surrogacy escrow company, as well as its owners' assets, as federal authorities investigate the firm.

FOX 26 initially brought attention to this story on June 15 and has been closely tracking the developments that now involve a multitude of families and surrogates.

Dominique Side, who runs Surrogacy Escrow Account Management, also known as SEAM, is embroiled in allegations of misappropriating millions of dollars designated for surrogate payments. FOX 26 attempts to reach Side at an address listed in court papers were met with closed blinds and no response.

Attorney Lori Hood, who represents a client involved in the lawsuit against Side, SEAM, and Side's business partner Anthony Hall, commented on the legal proceedings: "We were able through that [lawsuit] to freeze bank accounts as we find them. So that hopefully one of these accounts has money in it, so we can start paying the surrogates."

FOX 26 reached out to Side through her email and phone, went in search at several listed addresses, and even sent her a message on Instagram, where the account no longer exists but showed the lavish lifestyle Side lived.

Side is now being federally investigated by the FBI, according to the Houston Police Department.

"While the law moves at a glacial pace, we have to do everything we can now to make sure we can do the best we can not just for our clients, but to get the information out to other parents," Hood said.

After reviewing bank statements and tax filings for SEAM, Hood noted unexpected levels of financial transactions for what should be a non-profit generating business. "The escrow account showed more money movement than what reached the surrogates for their expenses. And the tax returns indicate an unusual amount of generated revenue," Hood said.

With ongoing investigations and lawsuits, the key issue that remains is the whereabouts of the money, a matter of great consequence for the lives impacted by this scandal. Hood appeals for transparency: "Something did happen, tell us what happened, whether you’re held accountable criminally or not. You have got people whose lives are being heavily impacted by this, and you got into this business to help people, and you can’t just bail on them when things get tough for you," Hood said.

The FBI is looking to identify potential victims of SEAM or people who have information relevant to the investigation to complete this form. The FBI told FOX 26 they cannot give details since it's an ongoing investigation but has created a dedicated website to receive information relevant to Side and SEAM.

FOX 26 received an automated response from Side after sending yet another inquiry.

"My sincerest apologies for the non-responsiveness. My company and I have been noticed that we are subject to an active investigation by federal authorities. Under advice of counsel, I am not permitted to respond to any inquiries regarding the investigation. Please be kindly advised that the investigation involves only me, as an individual, and SEAM, as a single-member entity."