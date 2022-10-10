article

Up for the thrill? SCREAM fans can take the chance of surviving Ghostface for a night at the original slasher film home.

David Arquette who played small-town sheriff Dewey Riley in the SCREAM franchise is hosting an overnight stay at the house from the 1996 film in honor of the movie's 25th anniversary and the release of the 2022 SCREAM film.

Ghostface returns with their iconic knife much to the residents of Woodsboro's horror and Sheriff Riley is your host for a night to share his tips on surviving. Be sure to watch your back and front before you find yourself facing the most famous slasher to grace the big screen.

The original genre-busting hit film was released 25 years ago and became a pop culture phenomenon that produced four more sequels. The latest film was released back in January.

"Protecting the town of Woodsboro is my life’s duty, and I’ve certainly developed a knack for escaping Ghostface," says Riley in the booking. "As your Host, I’ll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist. Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse…"

Riley will host three, one-night stays for up to four people at the home in Northern California on Oct. 27, 29, and 31 for only $5 a night plus taxes and fees. According to Airbnb, during their stays, guests will get to experience all the scariest elements of the original film, including:

A virtual greeting at check-in from Dewey (as long as Ghostface doesn’t catch him first).

The chance to explore the SCREAM house in all its original glory, from knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey’s sister Tatum met her unfortunate demise.

A movie marathon featuring all four SCREAM films (on VHS, of course) to get caught up ahead of the next SCREAM release.

A dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface, in case victims (ahem, guests) dare to ask any questions or make requests — but watch out, he might just call the house, too.

Classic 90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want, and pizza, if you’re able to stomach it.

The chance to take home unique SCREAM memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four SCREAM films, Woodsboro High gear, SCREAM (2022) posters and more

Fans who dare to risk their life with Ghostface can request to book a stay in this home beginning Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/halloween. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Northern California.

Airbnb also says guests looking to book should note this stay’s rules strictly abide by local COVID-19 guidelines and onsite staff will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices , which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and abiding by Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process.

In a spooky celebration, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to children in need across the country.

According to Airbnb, those unable to book the stay have an opportunity to get a different scare because the SCREAM (1996) screenwriter, SCREAM (2022) executive producer, and scary movie expert Kevin Williamson will host an online experience on Oct. 28 to give guests the behind-the-scenes secrets of the franchise, including the cast, characters, plot twists and more.