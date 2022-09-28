article

Two brave souls who are up for a little "Hocus Pocus" can spend the night inside the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage.

Just ahead of the release of "Hocus Pocus 2", the witches will open their home for an exclusive overnight stay on Oct. 20.

This recreation of the timeworn cottage can be found in the woods of Salem, Mass, and appears to have been frozen in time for 300 years.

The Sanderson Sisters’ guests can delve into an ancient spellbook, visit some of Salem’s most haunted spots and catch a special screening of "Hocus Pocus 2", which begins streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Go to airbnb.com/hocuspocus2 to request to book the one-night-only stay beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. Airbnb notes that the booking is not a contest, and the cottage is privately owned and operated.

The one-night booking is $31 for two guests, plus taxes and fees. Guests are responsible for their own travel fees.

To mark the occasion, Airbnb is also making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.