Scammers impersonate Harris County deputy, threaten arrest in jury duty scheme

The Brief A Houston-area couple says a scammer posed as a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy, claiming a missed grand jury appearance led to a warrant. The caller used a real deputy’s name but a fake badge number and pressured the victim to act immediately. Officials warn they will never call to demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone—urging residents to verify before responding.



A Houston-area man is speaking out after a disturbing phone call targeting his wife turned out to be a scam, and now he hopes sharing their experience will help others avoid falling victim.

Houston-area jury duty scam

What we know:

Robert Weber says his wife, Carolyn, received a call Friday morning around 9AM from someone claiming to be "Deputy Miller" with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office. The caller spoke in an authoritative tone, according to Weber, and told her she had missed a scheduled grand jury appearance on April 1.

Photo Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

He went on to claim that Carolyn had previously received and signed a jury summons delivered to her home in November 2025. According to the caller, her failure to appear resulted in a warrant being issued for her arrest.

The situation quickly became urgent. The impersonator instructed Carolyn to report immediately to a Precinct 4 substation on Holzwarth Rd, to resolve the matter.

Despite the pressure, the couple grew suspicious. They told the caller Carolyn’s phone battery was about to die and asked to call him back, but he refused and insisted on staying on the line. He also told the husband to stay out of the conversation, saying the matter was strictly between him and Carolyn.

Why the couple grew suspicious

Dig deeper:

That response raised red flags.

Instead of following the caller’s instructions, the couple contacted Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office. Officials there confirmed the call was a scam. While there is a real deputy with the name used by the caller, the badge number provided was not legitimate. They also emphasized that deputies do not handle situations like this over the phone.

The man says the experience reinforced an important lesson: always verify before taking action, especially in situations that feel urgent or threatening.

Harris County Constable confirms

Local perspective:

FOX 26 reached out to Precinct 4 officials, who say this type of scam is not new. They warn that scammers often use publicly available information to make their claims sound credible and convincing.

"At no point would anybody from Precinct 4 actually contact you and tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest. You would find out at the point in time that you are stopped in traffic, or we show up at your house," said Lt. Kenneth Massey, Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Lt. Massey also made it clear that they will never threaten arrest through phone calls or text messages, and they do not demand payment to resolve legal matters.

What you can do:

Anyone who receives a suspicious call like this is urged to hang up immediately and contact their local law enforcement agency to verify the information.