Savannah Bananas returning to Houston in 2025

The Savannah Bananas want to make sure you have a ball, Banana Ball style, in 2025.

The organization has announced the Savannah Bananas will return to Minute Maid Park on September 26 and September 27, 2025.

If you haven't seen a game, The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

For your chance to attend the game, you'll have to sign up on the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.

Click here to sign up for the list.