14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges

A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges.

On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several possible members of the group The Sauce Factory (TSF) being taken into custody for various crimes. TSF originated in Houston by rapper-songwriter Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, who is also from the city.

According to Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, these crimes included drug trafficking, possessing a "Glock switch", and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

All of those taken into custody were reportedly Houston residents Anthony Ketchum, 35, Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins, 38, Brandon Milson, 32, Hassani Mills, 34, Jaylyn Pinson, 29, Josue Rodriguez, 32, Keith Moore, 34, Michael Henry, 32, Myles Smith, 23, Robert Thomas, 29, Sterling Brumant, 26, Titus Baisey, 35 and Toree White, 27. Julian Herrera, 26, was also charged and was previously in custody on related charges.

Reports state that Henry, Baisey, and Smith appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan on Thursday. Brumant was said to be arrested in California and detained until further proceedings.

Detention hearings for the men are set to begin on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. officials say. A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment on Dec. 7.

Besides Thomas and Rodriguez, the other men are said to be charged with possession with intent to deliver meth. Reports say they face up to life in prison and might have to pay fines up to $10,000,000. Moore faces an added charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin, records state. The charge carries a maximum of 40 years in prison.

According to officials, in the indictment, Thomas allegedly unlawfully possessed a firearm, which was a device made and intended to convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic, also known as a Glock auto switch. If he is convicted, Thomas faces a 10-year possible sentence reports say.

Other documents say Rodriguez was allegedly in possession of a Ruger 5.7 mm firearm. As a convicted felon, he is reportedly prohibited from federal law of such and could also be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years if found guilty.

These arrests come shortly after Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge in the RICO Act case against him that claimed he and several of his associates are part of a gang known as Young Slime Life or YSL.