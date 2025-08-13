Galveston County: Santa Fe man last seen one week ago

The Brief Dale Beckham was last seen Aug. 6 on 23rd Street. His truck was found in League City. Beckham was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. Anyone with information can call League City Police or Texas EquuSearch.



A Santa Fe man has been missing for a week, and Texas EquuSearch is now joining the search for him.

Galveston County missing: Dale Beckham

What we know:

According to EquuSearch, 49-year-old Dale Beckham was last seen on August 6 at his home on 23rd Street, near Highway 6 and Avenue M.

Beckham's truck was reportedly found behind an LA Fitness in League City.

Dale Beckham (Photo courtesy of Texas EquuSearch)

Dale Beckham is about six feet tall, weighs about 225 pounds, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

What we don't know:

There is no information on where Beckham may have gone.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

League City Police Department: 281-332-2566

Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500