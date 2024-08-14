Expand / Collapse search

Santa Fe ISD won't be held liable in school shooting case

Published  August 14, 2024 9:48am CDT
GALVESTON - In a significant ruling, a judge has denied a motion to include Santa Fe Independent School District (ISD) as a responsible party in the ongoing civil trial related to the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The trial, which continues to hear testimonies, has recently focused on the emotional statements from the mother of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused shooter. 

She expressed her shock at her son’s actions and her regret that she could not prevent the tragedy. The court also examined issues related to the security of firearms in the family’s home.

Despite the defense’s attempt to shift some responsibility to the school district, the judge's decision means Santa Fe ISD will not be held accountable in this case.