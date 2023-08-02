San Jacinto County Snowhill Fire: 2 firefighters injured while battling wildland fire, 90% contained
San Jacinto County, TX - Firefighters in San Jacinto County are continuing to put out a wild land fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started just after 1:15 p.m. west of Lake Livingston and firefighters from multiple agencies responded to contain the blaze.
Officials said two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters received first and second degree burns while battling the flames. Both firefighters were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.
(Photo courtesy for Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter)
The fire is said to have burned an estimated 215 acres as of Wednesday evening and is 90% contained.
Bulldozers are being used to build fire lines along each flank of the fire, as helicopters and super scoopers drop water to slow the spread, officials said.