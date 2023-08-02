San Jacinto County Snowhill Fire: 2 firefighters injured while battling wildland fire, 90% contained

Firefighters in San Jacinto County are continuing to put out a wild land fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just after 1:15 p.m. west of Lake Livingston and firefighters from multiple agencies responded to contain the blaze.

MORE SAN JACINTO COUNTY NEWS

Officials said two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters received first and second degree burns while battling the flames. Both firefighters were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Photo courtesy for Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter)

The fire is said to have burned an estimated 215 acres as of Wednesday evening and is 90% contained.

Bulldozers are being used to build fire lines along each flank of the fire, as helicopters and super scoopers drop water to slow the spread, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE