A man is believed to have shot and killed a woman in San Jacinto County before turning the gun on himself, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of FM 1725 around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead, and a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is believed to have shot the woman and turned the gun on himself.

He was airlifted to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public, as it was an isolated incident between the man and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said there was a heavy police presence at the scene and asked the public to avoid the area.