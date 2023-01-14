New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged for improper relationship with student

A New Caney ISD teacher was arrested after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

On Friday, New Caney ISD police issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Samantha Cummings, a teacher with the district. She was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

Reports say Cummings was a volleyball and track coach.

Samantha Shea Cummings (Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail)

New Caney ISD gave us this statement in regard to the incident:

New Caney ISD Police executed an arrest warrant on former New Caney ISD teacher Samantha Cummings Friday, Jan. 13.

Ms. Cummings, who was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, resigned after being placed on administrative leave pending investigation after the district received a report of alleged misconduct.

Ms. Cummings was in her first year of employment with the district and taught culinary arts and coached volleyball and track. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will always take immediate and appropriate action to protect the safety of students and staff. The district cannot comment further as this is an active investigation.