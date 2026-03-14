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Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge closure planned Sunday

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Published  March 14, 2026 9:03pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
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(Photo by Lewis Geyer/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Houston bridge closure is planned for Sunday.
    • Crews will be working on the bridge.

HOUSTON - A bridge in Houston will be partially closed for part of Sunday for crews to work. 

Houston bridge closure

What we know:

The right southbound main lane of Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge from Jacinto Port to SH 225 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Crews will be performing work on the bridge, Harris County Toll Road Authority said. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Houston