Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge closure planned Sunday
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HOUSTON - A bridge in Houston will be partially closed for part of Sunday for crews to work.
Houston bridge closure
What we know:
The right southbound main lane of Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge from Jacinto Port to SH 225 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Crews will be performing work on the bridge, Harris County Toll Road Authority said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Toll Road Authority.