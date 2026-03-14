Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge closure planned Sunday

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The Brief A Houston bridge closure is planned for Sunday. Crews will be working on the bridge.



A bridge in Houston will be partially closed for part of Sunday for crews to work.

Houston bridge closure

What we know:

The right southbound main lane of Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge from Jacinto Port to SH 225 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Crews will be performing work on the bridge, Harris County Toll Road Authority said.