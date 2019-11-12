Salvation Army dining hall in Galveston open as warming center

article

The Salvation Army dining hall in Galveston will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

Drinks and snacks will be available, along with the regular community meal at 5 p.m, at the Salvation Army dining hall location at 601 51st St. in Galveston.

Anyone who wants to stay at the emergency shelter can check in at 6 p.m.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect Tuesday night for several counties, including Galveston County.

For more information on how you can help by making a donation or volunteering, visit their website.