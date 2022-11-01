Sally, Ruben visit Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

There’s no denying the Philly sports scene is on fire, but what about the food scene?

As soon as you walk into the lively Reading Terminal, it feels like you’re in the heart of Philly. It’s one of the oldest and largest public markets in the country, dating back to 1893.

RELATED: Fans from opposing teams put aside rivalry to road trip to World Series game

There’s just about every kind of food you could want all under one roof from 80 diverse merchants.

First rule is come hungry. FOX 26 reporter Ruben Dominguez and anchor Sally MacDonald had already eaten a cheesesteak and were on the hunt for dessert. We found a cannoli filled to order right in front of our eyes to try later and bought cookies for Astros fans we saw.

"How are the Philly fans treating you?" Sally asked.

"They’re fine. They’re funny. They say, ‘call the police’ and ‘we should go to jail,’ but that’s ok," said John Bates from Houston.

MORE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

We meandered through the aisles, saw a myriad of culinary delights, got lost, and came to this conclusion.

"Houston’s better. They’ve got some good things here like good cheesesteaks, but you can’t get tamales 24-7 here right? Houston you can," said Kory Blandford.