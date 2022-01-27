Man accused of stabbing Houston police K9 now charged with father's murder

The suspect accused of stabbing a Houston police K9 is now charged with the murder of his father, court records show.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is accused of causing the death of his father by striking him with a dumbbell, according to the complaint.

BACKGROUND: HPD: Man found dead at Houston home believed to be father of K9 stabbing suspect

Police say the father was found dead in his garage in the 14700 block of Carolcrest on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Smith had bonded out of jail on Sunday morning for charges related to the Saturday stabbing of a Houston police K9, and he was brought back to stay at the home on Carolcrest where his father was also staying.

On Monday morning, police say family became concerned because they hadn’t heard from Smith's father.

Police say family members went to the home to look for him but didn’t find anything of immediate concern, other than the fact that the father had left his cell phone behind.

The Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit and Homicide Division became involved.

Investigators went to the home on Monday, met with the family, and conducted another search of the property. They didn’t immediately find anything.

While officers were on the scene, police say they saw the father's vehicle show up down the street with the lights off.

Police say officers got close and saw Smith behind the wheel, and he took off. Plainclothes officers followed him until marked units were able to attempt a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued.

The pursuit came to end near the polo grounds in the 8500 block of Memorial Drive, where police say Smith crashed and ran away on foot into a wooded area. Authorities searched for hours, even using drones.

RELATED: Man charged in stabbing of Houston Police K9 following robbery

While officers were searching for Smith, homicide detectives returned to the home on Carolcrest to continue their search. Police say they found a man, believed to be Smith's father, dead from what didn’t appear to be natural causes. Police say he was hidden in a location in the garage that made it difficult to find him.

Following an hours-long search and a tip, Smith was later located around 2 p.m. Tuesday walking along Highway 159 in Waller County, according to HPD.

Suspect charged in stabbing of Houston police K-9

Smith is accused of stabbing a Houston Police K9 following a robbery on Saturday morning. He is charged with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery bodily injury in that case.

Records show his bond was set at $25,000 for the robbery bodily injury charge, $25,000 for the interference with a police service animal charge, and $100 for the evading arrest charge.

K9 Nate was transported to Vergi 24/7 Emergency & Critical Care Hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.