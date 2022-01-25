Authorities search woods for suspect out on bond for charges in K9 stabbing

Authorities overnight were once again searching for the man accused of stabbing a Houston police K9 over the weekend.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, was released on bond for charges related to the Saturday morning stabbing. He is now accused of leading officers on a police chase Tuesday morning and fleeing into the woods.

RELATED: Man charged in stabbing of Houston Police K9 following robbery

Around midnight, Smith allegedly led officers on a pursuit on the Katy Freeway for about 10 minutes before crashing on the polo grounds in the 8500 block of Memorial Drive and taking off on foot into the woods.

Authorities searched for hours, even using drones. A state police officer says the search has been called off at the location. It is unclear if he was taken into custody.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is accused of stabbing a Houston Police K9 that chased him after a robbery.

Suspect charged in stabbing of Houston police K-9

Smith is accused of stabbing a Houston Police K9 following a robbery on Saturday morning. He is charged with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery bodily injury in that case.

Records show his bond was set at $25,000 for the robbery bodily injury charge, $25,000 for the interference with a police service animal charge, and $100 for the evading arrest charge.

K9 Nate was transported to Vergi 24/7 Emergency & Critical Care Hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP