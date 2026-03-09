Wrong-way driver killed after crash on Highway 6 North, 2 hospitalized

The Brief A female wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into another vehicle whily going northbound in southbound lanes of Highway 6 along Clay Road. The crash caused debris to hit two other vehicles heading southbound on Highway 6. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.



One person is dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle near Northwest Houston late Sunday evening.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gosney reports units were called out at 11 p.m. to a crash scene on Highway 6 North near Clay Road.

Wrong-way driver killed in crash

What we know:

According to officials, a wrong-way female driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes when they hit a vehicle in the middle lanes. This caused debris to hit two other vehicles who were also going south on Highway 6.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Two drivers who were in separate vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead.

Deputy Gosney says the crash is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the woman who was killed in the crash.

At this time, investigators don't know if speed or intoxication was a factor in the crash.