Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver killed after crash on Highway 6 North, 2 hospitalized

By
Published  March 9, 2026 7:30am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A female wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into another vehicle whily going northbound in southbound lanes of Highway 6 along Clay Road.
    • The crash caused debris to hit two other vehicles heading southbound on Highway 6.
    • Two other drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle near Northwest Houston late Sunday evening.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gosney reports units were called out at 11 p.m. to a crash scene on Highway 6 North near Clay Road.

Wrong-way driver killed in crash

What we know:

According to officials, a wrong-way female driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes when they hit a vehicle in the middle lanes. This caused debris to hit two other vehicles who were also going south on Highway 6.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Two drivers who were in separate vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead.

Deputy Gosney says the crash is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the woman who was killed in the crash.

At this time, investigators don't know if speed or intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The Source: Information provided by HCSO Deputy Gosney.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County