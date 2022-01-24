Man charged in stabbing of Houston Police K9 following robbery

article

The man accused of stabbing a Houston Police K9 is now facing three charges.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is charged with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery bodily injury.

Police say officers responded to an attempted carjacking call at 800 Memorial Heights Drive on Saturday morning.

Witnesses told HPD that Smith had left and gone into a nearby store, where he stole merchandise and fled.

Officers say they then located Smith inside a nearby apartment parking garage at 1600 Bass Street, and he attempted to evade officers.

HPD K9 Nate caught up to Smith behind a building, where Smith then stabbed Nate.

Officers provided emergency care to the K9 and Smith was taken into custody without further incident.

K9 Nate was transported to Vergi 24/7 Emergency & Critical Care Hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injures.

He is now at home with his HPD partner.

Nate has served two years with HPD's Tactical Operations Division.