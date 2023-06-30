Rosharon man sexually abused his young girl relative for 6 years, sentenced to 25 years

A Rosharon man is behind bars on Friday for sexually assaulting a young girl he was related to for six years, officials say.

Christopher Nathaniel Lynch, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in Galveston County for continuously sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 and sexual assault of a child younger than 17.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Fisher asked for a 50-year sentence on the continuous sexual abuse charge. Fisher stated Lynch took away two young girls' innocence and should not get the minimum sentence for sexually assaulting one child, let alone two.

Christopher Nathaniel Lynch (Photo courtesy of Galveston County Jail)

According to court reports, in 2018 a 15-year-old girl told her school counselor she was being sexually assaulted by someone in her family. Investigators later learned of a possible second victim who was friends with the other girl.

Officials say Lynch confessed to sexually abusing his relative but denied assaulting her friend.

Nevertheless, he was indicted in 2019 on continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age; and sexual assault of a child, younger than 17.

Details from the young relative were corroborated by Lynch's confession and in March he was convicted by a jury for both offenses.

A punishment hearing was held on June 16 and Judge John Ellisor sentenced Lynch to a minimum of 25 years on the continuous sex abuse charge.