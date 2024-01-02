A roadway in Rosenberg is expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a gas line rupture on Tuesday, official say.

According to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office, HAZMAT Response and the Rosenberg Fire Department are at the scene.

FM 2218 is completely closed between Bryan Road and Koeblen Road, officials say.

Authorities ask that the public avoid the area and take an alternate route.