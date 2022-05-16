Roommate accused of robbing, kidnapping Houston man at gunpoint

Houston police are looking for a man accused of robbing and kidnapping his roommate.

The incident took place at a home of Eado Place Circle on Mother’s Day evening. According to Justin Iwuji, the suspect is a man who had been renting a room at his home for more than a year.

"I never expected anything like this to ever happen to me," said Iwuji. "Especially [with] someone I know, in the comfort of my own home."

On Monday, Houston police shared a picture of Justin’s roommate, 29-year-old Joshua Deloach. Police say he’s wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

"Me and him had no animosity," said Iwuji. "We never fought. We never argued. He had been living with me over a year."

Iwuji says the two had been friends for a few years. However, Deloach recently had missed some rent payments. According to Iwuji, Deloach was going to move-out on May 8, the day of the incident.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows a man pointing a gun at Iwuji. The homeowner can be heard asking the gunman what’s wrong.

"He grabs my cell phone sitting on the island, and he walks around and unplugs the Ring camera," said Iwuji. "He then told me to go to the living room [and] get on my knees. He tossed a bandana over to me and told me to put it over my eyes."

According to Iwuji, Deloach took several items from his home. Iwuji says his roommate stole jewelry, a firearm, and forced him to transfer $6,000 to Deloach through a phone account.

Eventually, Iwuji says his roommate had him tied-up to a chair in a shower. Iwuji says he feared for his life.

"He says something along the lines of, any last words? Or, what do you have to say for yourself," recalled Iwuji. "He also had a pillow in his hand, as if he’s going to shoot through the pillow to silence the gun. At some point he asked me, do you want to do this here, or do you want to gamble? I said gamble."

"Deloach then forced Iwuji into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet," said a spokesperson from HPD in a written statement. "Deloach eventually parked the vehicle several miles from the location and instructed him not to move. After several minutes, Iwuji managed to exit the vehicle and flagged down a witness for assistance."

Iwuji says Deloach stopped several times while driving for an extended period of time. The car was located in Cypress, more than 30 miles from his home near downtown Houston.

"I managed to just push myself out of the vehicle," said Iwuji. "I see another road where vehicles are coming my way. I run out into the middle of the road and flag down the first car I see."

Deloach hasn’t been seen since May 8. If you know where is he is, you’re urged to contact police.

"I would just want him to turn himself in," said Iwuji.