RodeoHouston responds to Selena Gomez performance rumors

Rumors of Selena Gomez performing as part of the 2020 RodeoHouston lineup are swirling, but her appearance has not been confirmed.

Several ticketing websites have posted that the artist will be in Houston on March 6, even going so far as to say she'll be at NRG Stadium performing at the Houston Rodeo.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released the following statement in response:

"We have not yet announced our March 6 performer. However, the genre for the March 6 performance is Hip Hop/R&B. AXS is our official ticket provider and we do not have any affiliation with these ticket providers."

Gomez's new album Rare was released on January 10. Lead single "Lose You to Love Me" was released on October 23, 2019, and topped the Billboard Hot 100.