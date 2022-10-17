Robert Solis found guilty for death of Harris Co. Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

article

A verdict was handed down Monday in the trial of Robert Solis, who is charged in the death of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

A jury found Solis guilty of capital murder for the deputy's death. This comes a week after Solis chose to represent himself in the trial that began last Monday.

Deputy Dhaliwal, the first Sikh deputy for the department, was killed in the line of duty on September 27, 2019.

PREVIOUS: HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Willancy Court near West Road when a male suspect approached from behind and shot him. Deputy Dhaliwal was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts man for capital murder of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Solis was taken into custody and charged. In December 2019, Solis was indicted by a grand jury for the capital murder charge.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available