A search is underway for two people after a robbery victim was shot Saturday night in southeast Houston.

It happened a little after 9 p.m. at a convenience store in the 15100 block of Old Galveston Rd. That's when an unidentified man, according to Houston PD, reportedly confronted another man about stealing an item.

HPD Lt. Izaguirre said a dispute ensued between the two and the suspect got into the passenger side of a vehicle before shooting the other man in the arm. The driver, only described as a woman, then tried taking off, but the vehicle became disabled near the location, and had to run away.

Meanwhile, responding officers found the man shot and took him to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

At last check, authorities are searching for both suspects and have witnesses as well as surveillance video, so they believe they will be caught.