Roads reopened on I-610 West Loop, I-45 Gulf Freeway north of Galveston

It's a Mother's Day miracle for Houston-area drivers!

According to TxDOT, some roadways were closed due to construction, which were previously expected to be completed by Monday, but was completed Sunday. That means the roadways on areas like I-45 Gulf Freeway, north and southbound towards Galveston are back open!

Additionally, the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop are now open. Some roadways remain closed due to constructions the I-69 southbound lanes at I-610 are closed, but TxDOT officials say they hope it will be completed by Sunday night.

