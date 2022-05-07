Traffic Alert: Roads closed along I-45 Gulf Freeway, I-69 at West Loop

If you're driving near the Galleria, you may experience some traffic headaches for the next three weekends.

All main lanes in both directions of I-69 at the West Loop will remain closed until Monday morning. This includes all north and southbound main lanes as well as a handful of ramps leading on and off the freeway.

The closure is part of the two-year construction project for the southwest freeway southbound connector ramp at the west loop.

You can also expect to see delays along I-45, where several mainlanes of the gulf freeway in both directions are closed just before the Galveston causeway.

They are expected open on Monday as well.

